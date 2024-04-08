Sanwo-Olu Appoints London To Lagos Solo Driver, Pelumi Nubi, Tourism Ambassador

Advertisement

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State has announced the appointment of 28-year-old travel content creator, Pelumi Nubi, as the Lagos State Tourism Ambassador following her remarkable solo road trip from London, United Kingdom, to Lagos, Nigeria.

The appointment was revealed by the Governor’s Senior Special Assistant on New Media, Jubril Gawat, through a post on his X profile on Monday.

Naija News recalls that Pelumi Nubi, known for her adventurous spirit and impactful travel content, embarked on this historic journey on January 30, 2024, driving solo in her vehicle from the UK to Nigeria.

Her remarkable journey culminated on Sunday when she was warmly received at the Nigeria-Benin Republic border by Lagos State Government officials, including the Commissioner for Tourism, Arts and Culture, Mrs. Toke Benson-Awoyinka, and the Special Adviser, Tourism, Arts and Culture, Idris Aregbe.

In recognition of Nubi’s exceptional feat and contributions to promoting tourism, Governor Sanwo-Olu also awarded the tourist a new home in Lagos and a brand-new car with a customized plate number.

On her part, Nubi donated her vehicle, which she used for the epic journey, to the brand-new J Randle Centre for Yoruba Culture and History, as a monumental gift to the State of Lagos.