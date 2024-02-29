Protest In Kaduna Over Incessant Bandits Attack

The Abuja-Kaduna highway has been occupied and blocked by residents of Goningora in Chikun Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

Naija News understands that the citizens trooped out on Thursday to protest the incessant bandit attacks on the road and their communities.

Reports said the protest was prompted by the attack that occurred on the night of Wednesday, February 28th, 2024, where numerous community members were kidnapped, and several others were injured.

Two people, including a member of the Civilian Joint Task Force, were reportedly killed in the attack.

According to Channels Television, the residents were enraged by the development and took to the streets on Thursday morning, effectively obstructing the bustling Abuja-Kaduna highway.

As a result, the road has experienced significant congestion, leaving countless motorists stranded.

Naija News reports that the recent assault on the Goningora community occurred just a week following the elimination of a notorious bandit leader, Boderi Isyaku, and several of his followers by the military in the Chikun local government area.

The bandits reportedly set fire to a military armoured vehicle while the soldiers were trying to fend them off.

See more photos from the ongoing protest below: