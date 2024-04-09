Edo APC Kicks Amid Rumours Of Shaibu’s Return Plan

Advertisement

The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Etsako West Chapter, Edo State, have expressed strong opposition to the speculated re-entry of the impeached Deputy Governor, Philip Shaibu, into the party.

Naija News reports that on Tuesday, protesters from all 12 wards within the council area converged at the party’s local secretariat, bearing a petition that articulated their concerns and objections to Shaibu’s potential comeback.

Yakubu Musa, speaking on behalf of the APC stakeholders in Etsako West LGA, presented a communique outlining the group’s stance. According to Musa, the departure of Shaibu from the APC in 2020 heralded a period of peace and stability within the party’s ranks, which they fear would be disrupted should he be allowed to return.

The communique read, “We are protesting over an attempt by the impeached deputy governor, Philip Shaibu, to jump the boat and defect to the APC. This is perceived by our members as a deliberate strategy to introduce discord, disharmony, and unprecedented crisis into the APC.”

The protesters appealed to key figures in the party hierarchy, including National Chairman Abdullahi Ganduje, Senator Adams Oshiomhole, and State Acting Chairman Jaret Tenebe, urging them to deny Shaibu re-entry into the APC.

They argue that Shaibu lacks electoral appeal and would not contribute positively to the party’s fortunes.

“It is on record that Philip Shaibu has not won any election since his departure from the APC to the PDP. He lacks any electoral value that could justify his re-admission into our esteemed party,” Musa highlighted in the communique.

The APC members in Etsako West LGA are adamant that allowing Shaibu back into the party would spell disaster, leading to internal strife, division, and the potential dissolution of the unity that currently exists within the party’s local chapter.

“We call upon our national leaders to listen to our plea and help us preserve the harmony that presently characterizes Edo APC. Admitting Shaibu back into the fold would undoubtedly invite chaos, fragmentation, and widespread dissatisfaction,” the communique further read.