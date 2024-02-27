BREAKING: 20 Students Die As Deadly Disease Surfaces In Yobe

A deadly disease suspected of being Meningitis has reportedly claimed the lives of at least 20 students from several boarding public schools in Yobe State.

Reports obtained by Naija News on Tuesday evening revealed that the disease has spread in Potiskum, Fika, and Fune local government areas of the state.

According to Daily Trust, the latest fatalities occurred in Government Science Technical College, Government Girls Science Technical College, and Federal Government Girls College, all located in Potiskum LG.

A source who confirmed the latest development to journalists revealed that the death toll stands at 20 students, with most of the affected individuals receiving treatment at the Specialist Hospital in Potiskum and showing signs of improvement.

Responding to the incident, the Commissioner for Basic and Secondary Education, Dr Muhammad Sani Idris, revealed the outbreak and the suspected cause of meningitis, stating that 20 students had lost their lives.

In response to the situation, Governor Mai Mala Buni has instructed the state Ministry of Education to temporarily relocate to Potiskum, Naija News understands.

The commissioner further verified that a number of students were admitted to Potiskum Specialist Hospital.

He said, ‘‘This disease is from God and you can’t run away from it once it comes, but we must wake up to fight this outbreak to curtail it from spreading to other areas. After this outbreak hit the Government Science Technical College Potiskum and two other secondary schools, I, as Commissioner, my Permanent Secretary, and the Executive Secretary of the state’s Science Technical Board, as well as the chairman of the Teaching Service Board, have been relocated to Potiskum temporarily.

‘‘I had a meeting with the principals of these three secondary schools to join hands together and fight this disease. We have parked out ambulances in all these schools for emergency cases. We also assigned three teachers to work for three hours in the classes checking the conditions of these students who are not affected.

‘‘After three hours, another three teachers will take over from them, checking the health condition of these unaffected students, asking them if they are not feeling fine or have new reactions in their bodies. We are doing this 24-hour service as proactive measures to ensure that we curtail this disease.

‘‘At least 17 students have died in two secondary schools belonging to Yobe state government while one lady from the Federal Government Girls College also died as a result of this disease.

‘‘I cannot give you the number of the affected students now because there are students who are in isolation centres in their schools. We also have some students who are currently receiving treatment in the hospital due to their health conditions.

‘‘We received a report that this disease has spread to some schools in Fika and Fune LGAs, but so far, we have a record of 20 students who died in both primary and secondary schools in the state after finding new cases in Gadaka and Jajere villages which are under Fika and Fune LGAs.

‘‘His Excellency, Governor Mai Mala Buni had directed the Ministry of Health to send their medical team (doctors and technicians) to investigate the cause of this outbreak and provide drugs and other medication. We thank God they (students) are doing well, we are hoping that things will get better.”

Dr. Idriss highlighted the significance of guaranteeing the welfare of every student and discovering efficient solutions for those impacted. He emphasized the need to establish temporary isolation facilities within schools to offer students immediate medical assistance.

‘‘We have temporarily relocated to Potiskum until all the students are in good health. We established temporary isolation centres. Ensuring their well-being is our responsibility. So we will not relent in providing all the necessary support,” he added.