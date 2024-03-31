Three UNICAL Students Kidnapped From School Hostel

Advertisement

At least three students were reportedly kidnapped recently from the University of Calabar (UNICAL).

The abduction was confirmed by the Police Command in Cross River in a terse statement released on Sunday.

The command’s spokesperson, SP Irene Ugbo, disclosed that the students were taken from one of the university hostels on campus on Thursday night.

While not providing specific details about the incident, Ugbo mentioned that the police were collaborating with other agencies to ensure the safe rescue of the abducted students.

Advertisement

The police quoted an anonymous source to have revealed the names of the abducted students, including Ojang Precious Ebejin, a 200-level student in the Department of Medicine and Surgery, Ugwu Chukwuemeka, a 300-level student in the Department of Genetics and Biotechnology, and Damilola Dickson, a final-year student in the same department.

Meanwhile, gunmen suspected to be kidnappers reportedly invaded a Celestial Church in Ogun State and abducted two members identified as Oladapo Seyifunmi and Oluboboye Abiola.

Naija News reports that the state Police Public Relations Officer, SP Omolola Odutola, made this known in a statement on Friday via X platform.

Advertisement

Odutola said the incident occurred on Thursday at the church located near Oriyarin village, Mowe, in the Obafemi Owode Local Government Area of Ogun State.

According to the Police boss, the perpetrators fled through a thick forest behind the church.

The statement reads, “Suspected kidnapping: Report at my disposal reveals that on 28/3/2024, unidentified gunmen invaded a Celestial Church around Oriyarin village Mowe and abducted one Oladapo Seyifunmi andu Oluboboye Abiola and escaped through the thick forest behind the church.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“The Commissioner of Police, Alamutu Abiodun, has been briefed, and he has ordered immediate mobilisation of security personnel to go after the hoodlums.”