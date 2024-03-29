Kidnappers Storm Church In Ogun, Abduct Members

Advertisement

Gunmen suspected to be kidnappers reportedly invaded a Celestial Church in Ogun State and abducted two members identified as Oladapo Seyifunmi and Oluboboye Abiola.

Naija News reports that the state Police Public Relations Officer, SP Omolola Odutola, made this known in a statement on Friday via X platform.

Odutola said the incident occurred on Thursday at the church located near Oriyarin village, Mowe, in the Obafemi Owode Local Government Area of Ogun State.

According to the Police boss, the perpetrators fled through a thick forest behind the church.

Advertisement

The statement reads, “Suspected kidnapping: Report at my disposal reveals that on 28/3/2024, unidentified gunmen invaded a Celestial Church around Oriyarin village Mowe and abducted one Oladapo Seyifunmi andu Oluboboye Abiola and escaped through the thick forest behind the church.

“The Commissioner of Police, Alamutu Abiodun, has been briefed, and he has ordered immediate mobilisation of security personnel to go after the hoodlums.”

In other news, the Bauchi State Police Command has apprehended a suspect over the abduction and murder of the 12-year-old son of a police officer.

Advertisement

The victim, identified as Christopher Bala Mohammed, was reportedly murdered at Magama town, Gumau Local Government Area of the state by the suspect, Rabi’u Ibrahim.

Naija News understands that the victim, who was reportedly abducted on March 21, 2024, while on an errand, is the son of a Police officer, ASP Bala Yarima of Gumau Division.

A statement issued on Thursday by the spokesman of the Command, SP Ahmed Wakil, revealed that the Police received a distress call about Christopher’s abduction and immediately swung into action in a bid to arrest the perpetrators.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The suspect, who was identified during preliminary investigation, was said to have confessed to the crime.