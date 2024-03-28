Suspect Kidnaps, Murders 12-year-old Son Of Police Officer

Advertisement

The Bauchi State Police Command has apprehended a suspect over the abduction and murder of the 12-year-old son of a police officer.

The victim identified as Christopher Bala Mohammed was reportedly murdered at Magama town, Gumau Local Government Area of the state by the suspect, Rabi’u Ibrahim.

Naija News understands that the victim, who was reportedly abducted on March 21, 2024, while on an errand, is the son of a Police officer, ASP Bala Yarima of Gumau Division.

A statement issued on Thursday by the spokesman of the Command, SP Ahmed Wakil, revealed that the Police received a distress call about Christopher’s abduction and immediately swung into action in a bid to arrest the perpetrators.

The suspect, who was identified during preliminary investigation, was said to have confessed to the crime.

He also confessed to collecting N200,000 ransom from ASP Yarima.

Ibrahim reportedly admitted that he strangled the deceased because he was afraid that he recognised him.

He said that he buried the body in a shallow grave at Bazale village hill.

“Following established procedures, the Bauchi State Police Command exhumed the victim’s remains. A postmortem examination conducted at the General Hospital Toro confirmed the cause of death as strangulation.

“Subsequently, the case has been transferred to the Criminal Investigation Department for a comprehensive investigation, following a directive by the state commissioner of police,” the statement said.

