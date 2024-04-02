Dangote Distributes 25,000 Bags Of Rice In Bauchi

Advertisement

The Emir of Bauchi, Alhaji Rilwanu Suleiman Adamu, has commenced the distribution of palliative aid provided by the Aliko Dangote Foundation to residents of Bauchi State.

The ceremonial event took place at the emir’s palace on Monday, with the District Head of Bauchi, Alhaji Nuru Adamu Jumba, representing the emir.

During the event, the emir’s representative lauded the foundation’s charitable act and urged other philanthropists to follow suit in supporting the underprivileged.

The Dangote Foundation, represented by Alhaji Sani Suleiman, contributed 25,000 bags of 10kg rice to assist the state’s populace, particularly in anticipation of the Ramadan period.

Advertisement

Alhaji Suleiman emphasized the foundation’s commitment to extending further aid to the state beyond the Ramadan festivities, indicating a sustained effort to alleviate hardship among the residents.

The Chief Imam of Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University (ATBU) Mosque, Professor Mansur Isa Yelwa, also addressed the gathering, advocating for the involvement of Islamic organizations in the distribution process to ensure that aid reaches those in dire need across the state.

Naija News understands that the distribution of the bag of rice comes amidst hardship exprienced by Nigerians due to the high cost of livig in the country.

Advertisement

The decision is to also aid Muslims who are currently observing Ramadan.