Bauchi: Govt Announces Sunday, Monday As Resumption Dates For Third Term

The Bauchi State Commissioner for Education, Dr. Jamila Dahiru, has announced the resumption dates for the third term of the 2023/2024 academic session, marking a crucial phase for educational activities in the state.

According to the commissioner, boarding schools will resume on Sunday, April 14, 2024, while day schools will reopen on Monday, April 15, 2024.

In her statement, Dr Dahiru urged all parents and guardians to ensure that students return to school promptly to facilitate a smooth academic session. She also extended her best wishes to all students for a successful academic term.

In a related development, the Bauchi State Ministry of Education has announced a significant initiative aimed at bolstering students’ preparedness for higher education examinations.

A JAMB MOCK Computer-Based Test (CBT) training program has been scheduled for Senior Secondary School students across the state.

This initiative is part of the state government’s commitment to enhancing educational standards and providing students with essential computer skills ahead of their main JAMB examinations.

The training is set to run from April 15 to April 17, 2024, from 10:00 am to 4:00 pm daily at various designated centres across the state.

The program is sponsored by the state government under Governor Bala Mohammed’s leadership, demonstrating his dedication to improving educational opportunities and outcomes for the youth of Bauchi.

Principals of public Senior Secondary Schools have been directed to promptly relay the training details, including examination dates, venue information, and local government contact numbers, to their students.

This communication is crucial to ensure that all eligible students can participate and benefit from this preparatory training.

Jalaludeen Usman, the Information Officer for the Ministry of Education, emphasized that this initiative reflects Governor Mohammed’s unwavering commitment to empowering the youth through education.

He also encouraged parents and students to take full advantage of this opportunity to better prepare for upcoming examinations.

The Ministry of Education’s proactive approach in scheduling both the academic term and preparatory training sessions highlights the state’s efforts to enhance academic standards and support student success in Bauchi State.