‘You Are A Trailblazing Businessman’ – Atiku Sends Birthday Message To Dangote

Advertisement

Former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar, has congratulated Africa’s richest man, Aliko Dangote, on the occasion of his 67th birthday.

Atiku, in a statement on Wednesday via his official X handle, described Dangote as a trailblazing businessman and philanthropist.

The 2023 presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) said Dangote’s investments are reshaping Nigeria’s industrial landscape.

He wrote: “I wish to extend my warmest congratulations to @AlikoDangote on the occasion of his birthday. Aliko Dangote, who turns 67 today, is a trailblazing businessman and philanthropist. His investments are reshaping Nigeria’s industrial landscape.

“On behalf of my family, I wish him a happy birthday and many more years of service to our country and humanity. Congratulations!”