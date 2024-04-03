Husband Storms Church, Shoots Wife During Easter Celebration

Advertisement

A worship leader identified as Funanani Mbedzi was killed by her husband during the Easter celebration in South Africa.

Naija News understands that Mbedezi’ husband carried out the dire act inside a church.

According to South African police, the murder suspect entered the church in Makonde Shadani village, outside Thohoyandou, around 6 pm while the congregation was engaged in worship and shot at his wife multiple times.

Limpopo SAPS spokesperson Colonel Malesela Ledwaba while confirming the incident, said the husband fled the scene after killing his partner.

Advertisement

“While the motive behind this appalling incident remains unclear, domestic violence cannot be ruled out. The man handed himself over to the police yesterday after being on the run for two days,” Ledwaba said.

According to Ledwaba, the suspect’s licensed firearm, believed to have been used to commit the crime, was confiscated during the arrest.

Nollywood Actress Calls Out ‘Pastor’ For Allegedly Stealing N25 Million

Meanwhile, Nollywood actress, Doris Ogala, has called out a Nigerian clergyman, Chris, over alleged unpaid N25 million debt.

Advertisement

Naija News reports that the movie star made this known in a post via her Instagram page, alongside the photo of Chris, claiming he stole from her.

According to Doris, someone had given Chris the sum of N35 million to give to her, but he claimed the person had only paid N15 million.

The thespian said Chris has been threatening and blackmailing her for demanding the unpaid N25 million.

Advertisement

Advertisement

She wrote, “THIS👆 man stole my money. Someone gave him 35, million of my hard earned money to give to me. He told me the person only paid 15 million and gave me 10 million and held onto 5 million..

“With me still thinking the other person was still owing me.. not knowing he took all my money. Chris I want my money complete.. now I’m asking him of my money. He started threatening and blackmailing me. Simply because he’s a self acclaimed man of God. I should not speak. Me I’m the anointed of God. Touch me not.

“I want my money period… he said because he’s a pastor, no one will believe me. That people will turn against me. He started threatening me.. he even said some people are begging him that they want to drag me. All I want is my money. I worked for it.”