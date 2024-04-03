Nollywood Actress Calls Out ‘Pastor’ For Allegedly Stealing N25 Million

Advertisement

Nollywood actress, Doris Ogala, has called out a Nigerian clergyman, Chris, over alleged unpaid N25 million debt.

Naija News reports that the movie star made this known in a post via her Instagram page, alongside the photo of Chris, claiming he stole from her.

According to Doris, someone had given Chris the sum of N35 million to give to her, but he claimed the person had only paid N15 million.

The thespian said Chris has been threatening and blackmailing her for demanding the unpaid N25 million.

Advertisement

She wrote, “THIS👆 man stole my money. Someone gave him 35, million of my hard earned money to give to me. He told me the person only paid 15 million and gave me 10 million and held onto 5 million..

“With me still thinking the other person was still owing me.. not knowing he took all my money. Chris I want my money complete.. now I’m asking him of my money. He started threatening and blackmailing me. Simply because he’s a self acclaimed man of God. I should not speak. Me I’m the anointed of God. Touch me not.

“I want my money period… he said because he’s a pastor, no one will believe me. That people will turn against me. He started threatening me.. he even said some people are begging him that they want to drag me. All I want is my money. I worked for it.”