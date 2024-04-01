Suspected Fulani Herdsmen Kidnap Students In Delta

Advertisement

A group of gunmen believed to be Fulani herdsmen have abducted an unidentified group of students in Delta State, Naija News reports.

Reports revealed that the students were travelling along the East-West in Ughelli North Local Government Area of Delta state, where the assailants attacked and whisked them away to an unknown location.

According to Vanguard, the students were taken in a Sienna vehicle on Friday while returning from Calabar at the Evwreni axis of the East-West Road.

A security source who confirmed the incident to journalists mentioned that the Sienna carrying the students from Calabar in Cross River State was seized on Friday night at the Evwreni axis, with the kidnappers demanding a ransom of N10 million.

Advertisement

This incident comes after the kidnapping of 8 individuals on February 24 along Ughelli-Patani road, Ughelli North, as they were returning from Benin City to Yenagoa.

It was reported that officers from the Ughelli A’ division visited the crime scene, but it remains unclear whether the remaining three individuals were rescued or released at a later time.

When contacted, the Delta State Police Public Relations Officer, SP Edafe Bright, texted journalists that he was unaware of the incident.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, the Borno State Police Command has reacted to the gruesome murder of a lecturer with the University of Maiduguri (UNIMAID), Dr. Kamal Abdulkadir.

Naija News earlier reported that the lecturer, who was with the Department of Physical and Health Education at the university, was brutally murdered on Sunday in his office on Sunday.

His attackers also escaped with his car and other valuable items.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Reacting to the incident, the spokesman of the Borno State Police Command, ASP Daso Kenneth, told newsmen on Monday in Maiduguri that eight suspects have been arrested in connection with the murder.

He said upon receiving the details of the incident, operatives swung into action immediately and arrested the eight suspects.

He said, “The command has received a distress call on the murder of Dr. Kamal, it was confirmed that he was murdered in his office and his car got stolen by the killers.

“Eight people were so far arrested and they are undergoing investigation to unravel those behind the act.”