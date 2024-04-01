Police Arrest 8 Suspects In Connection With Killing Of UNIMAID Lecturer

Advertisement

The Borno State Police Command has reacted to the gruesome murder of a lecturer with the University of Maiduguri (UNIMAID), Dr. Kamal Abdulkadir.

Naija News earlier reported that the lecturer, who was with the Department of Physical and Health Education at the university, was brutally murdered on Sunday in his office on Sunday.

His attackers also escaped with his car and other valuable items.

Reacting to the incident, the spokesman of the Borno State Police Command, ASP Daso Kenneth, told newsmen on Monday in Maiduguri that eight suspects have been arrested in connection with the murder.

He said upon receiving the details of the incident, operatives swung into action immediately and arrested the eight suspects.

He said, “The command has received a distress call on the murder of Dr. Kamal, it was confirmed that he was murdered in his office and his car got stolen by the killers.

“Eight people were so far arrested and they are undergoing investigation to unravel those behind the act.”

Another Terrorist Leader, Mudi Killed In Kaduna

A notorious terrorist leader, simply identified as Mudi, has been reportedly killed along with his son Murtala.

Reports obtained by Naija News revealed that Mudi and his son were among the casualties in a clash with a terrorist group known as Jammatu Ansarul Musulmin Biladis Sunna, or Ansaru, and Dogo Gide’s bandit groups at gold mining locations in the Kuyallo area of Birnin Gwari local government area in Kaduna state.

PR Nigeria quoted intelligence sources to have disclosed that the skirmish at the gold mining sites resulted in the demise of numerous terrorists associated with the infamous Dogo Gide, who have been held responsible for numerous large-scale abductions and assaults on villages in the western region of the country.

It was reported that the terrorists are involved in extracting gold from these sites, which is subsequently smuggled out of the country via the Niger Republic.