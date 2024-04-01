UNIMAID Senior Lecturer Attacked, Killed In His Office

Advertisement

A lecturer in the Department of Physical and Health Education, at the University of Maiduguri (UNIMAID), Dr Kamar Abdulkadir, has been murdered in cold blood.

Naija News gathered the lecturer was killed on Sunday by yet-to-be-identified attackers who sneaked into his office in the campus and attacked him with a knife and hammer.

Sources quoted by counter-insurgency expert and security analyst, Zagazola Makama, in a post on his X account, said that the victim was later found dead in the pool of blood with several injuries inflicted on his body by his killers.

The sources said, “His hands were peeled off when he tried to stop the attackers from stabbing him. They also used a hammer to smash his head and his spinal cord, killing him instantly.”

After killing the lecturer, the attackers also stole his vehicle and other valuables.

At the time of filing this report, neither the Borno State Police Command nor the University authorities have issued any statement with respect to the murder of the lecturer.

Six Dead As Cult Group Clashes In Anambra

No fewer than six people were reportedly killed in a cult group clash in Awka, the Anambra State capital, on Sunday.

Naija News learnt that the armed men suspected to be members of rival cult groups allegedly attacked some areas in the Okpuno area, around Eke Awka and Obinagu.

A similar incident was also said to have happened at Opposite Dike Park, around Eke Awka Market, all in Awka, the state capital.

Although the reason for the shooting has yet to be officially ascertained, one of the sources who spoke to Punch said the rampaging armed men might have engaged one another in a supremacy battle.

Those killed during the attack were on their way for a picnic and other social functions when the rampaging armed men stormed the area in their numbers and started shooting sporadically.