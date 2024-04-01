Six Dead As Cult Group Clashes In Anambra

Advertisement

No fewer than six people were reportedly killed in a cult group clash in Awka, the Anambra State capital, on Sunday.

Naija News learnt that the armed men suspected to be members of rival cult groups allegedly attacked some areas in the Okpuno area, around Eke Awka and Obinagu.

A similar incident was also said to have happened at Opposite Dike Park, around Eke Awka Market, all in Awka, the state capital.

Although the reason for the shooting has yet to be officially ascertained, one of the sources who spoke to Punch said the rampaging armed men might have engaged one another in a supremacy battle.

Those killed during the attack were on their way for a picnic and other social functions when the rampaging armed men stormed the area in their numbers and started shooting sporadically.

A resident in one of the areas said, “The victims were on their way to different functions when they were killed by the bullets from the armed men who stormed the area at about noon on Sunday.

“The incident also escalated to other areas, where some more persons were also gunned down by the armed men suspected to be cultists.”

It was gathered that one of the persons hit by bullets was a staff of the Anambra State Judiciary, identified as Nwofor, reportedly on his way to a function before the armed men struck.

Reacting, the state Police Public Relations Officer, SP Ikenga Tochukwu, said he is yet to receive a report of the incident.