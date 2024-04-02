UNIMAID VC Breaks Silence On Murder Of Lecturer In His Office

Advertisement

The Vice Chancellor of the University of Maiduguri, Professor Aliyu Shugaba, has reacted to reports on the brutal murder of a lecturer in the institution, Dr. Abdulkadir Kamar, who, until his death, was with the Department of Physical and Health Education of the institution.

The VC, in a statement on Tuesday issued by the University’s Director, Radio and Public Relations, Professor Danjuma Gambo, said security operatives are already investigating the matter.

He described the death of Kamar as painful but urged members of the public against spreading unsubstantiated news about the incident.

The statement also assured parents, guardians and other stakeholders that the University campus remains safe and secure for teaching, learning and community service.

Professor Gambo said, “The attention of Management of the University of Maiduguri has been drawn to numerous reports, rumours and misrepresentations, especially on the social media, regarding the recent, painful demise of Dr. Abdulkadir Kamar, a Senior Lecturer in the Department of Physical and Health Education.

“We wish to clarify that on Monday, 1st April, 2024, Management received a report that his lifeless body was sighted in his office, following an alarm raised by members of his family.

“The police and other security agencies have already launched an investigation with a view to unravelling the circumstances surrounding his death.

“In view of the gravity of the matter, Management advises all staff and students to remain calm and go about their normal, legitimate businesses, as the University works closely with relevant security agencies to get to the root of the matter.

“Management also wishes to assure parents, guardians and other stakeholders that the University campus remains safe and secure for teaching, learning and community service.

“Management appreciates the numerous messages of sympathy and support from all its stakeholders in this moment of grief.”

Recalls that the lecturer was reportedly killed in cold blood on Sunday by yet-to-be-identified attackers who sneaked into his office in the school campus.