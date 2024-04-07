Lieutenant Killed, Four Other Nigerian Army Personnel Wounded In Ambush By Terrorists In Borno – DHQ

Advertisement

The Defence Headquarters (DHQ) on Sunday confirmed that a lieutenant of the Nigerian Army was recently killed in an ambush by terrorists in Borno State.

The statement released by the Director, Defence Media Operations, Maj. Gen. Buba Edward added that four other military personnel were wounded during the ambush, which occurred on Friday, April 5.

He also revealed that troops of Operation Hadin Kai, who engaged in a gun battle with the terrorists, killed six of the criminals during the encounter, while five AK 47 rifles and 103 rounds of the 7. 62mm special ammunition were recovered from the terrorists.

Gen Edward said the wounded military personnel are currently receiving treatment at an undisclosed hospital, and troops are on the trail of the remaining terrorists who laid ambush for them.

The statement read, “On April 5, 2024, at about 0935hrs, troops of Operation Hadin Kai encountered a terrorist ambush along Road Buratai – Buni Gari.

“Sadly, during the encounter, troops lost a Lieutenant who was killed in action. While four personnel were wounded in action and receiving treatment.

“Troops’ reinforcement pursued the terrorists to their hideout within the Timbuktu Triangle and made contact.

“Troops neutralised sux of the terrorists recovering five AK-47 rifles and 103 rounds of the 7. 62mm special ammunition. The remaining terrorists ran in disarray.

“However, troops are in hunt of the remnant terrorists that fled the firefight.”

Naija News reports the latest attack follows the recent killing of 17 military personnel who went on a peacekeeping mission in the Okuama community of Delta State.

The personnel were killed by irate youths who ambushed them on March 14.