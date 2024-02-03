ICPC Arrests 3 Suspected Vote Buyers In Sokoto, Recover N3m Cash (Photos)

The Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) on Saturday arrested three persons in Sokoto State during the bye-election conducted in the state.

The sum of N3m was found with the arrested suspects.

EFCC, ICPC Should Investigate Some APC Politicians – Soyinka

Nobel Laureate, Wole Soyinka, has called for attention to certain politicians within the All Progressives Congress (APC), suggesting anti-graft agencies should scrutinize them for alleged corrupt practices.

Speaking on Channels Television’s ‘The Morning Brief’, Soyinka expressed his intention to direct the spotlight on these individuals when the time is right.

Soyinka, who turns 90 in July, indicated his plans to urge the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) and the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) to pursue investigations against these politicians.

While discussing the issue, Soyinka also commented on President Bola Tinubu, acknowledging his role as a “doughty fighter” during the National Democratic Coalition (NADECO) movement over three decades ago.

However, the Nobel Laureate emphasized the importance of holding public figures accountable, regardless of their past achievements.

He stated that one’s record should always be considered, but past successes should not influence current opinions or criticisms regarding public matters.