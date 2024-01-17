EFCC, ICPC Should Investigate Some APC Politicians – Soyinka

Nobel Laureate, Wole Soyinka, has called for attention to certain politicians within the All Progressives Congress (APC), suggesting anti-graft agencies should scrutinize them for alleged corrupt practices.

Speaking on Channels Television’s ‘The Morning Brief’ on Wednesday, Soyinka expressed his intention to direct the spotlight on these individuals when the time is right.

Soyinka, who turns 90 in July, indicated his plans to urge the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) and the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) to pursue investigations against these politicians.

While discussing the issue, Soyinka also commented on President Bola Tinubu, acknowledging his role as a “doughty fighter” during the National Democratic Coalition (NADECO) movement over three decades ago.

However, the Nobel Laureate emphasized the importance of holding public figures accountable, regardless of their past achievements.

He stated that one’s record should always be considered, but past successes should not influence current opinions or criticisms regarding public matters.

Soyinka said, “Tinubu was a doughty fighter during the anti-Sani Abacha struggle…Even law recognises that somebody’s record must always be taken to account before you descend on that person for some kind of neglect, criminality, failure, whatever.

“However, I can never allow the past of any individual to twist my appeal on any urgent issue.

“I cannot say because you were a fighter during the NADECO struggle, therefore, I will sit down and watch you condone corruption, that includes failures.

“For instance, when it’s time, I’m going to look at those in his (Tinubu) government who should be under trial right now and yet who occupy critical positions in the ruling party.

“Are they asking questions from the EFCC? This and this individual who held this position at this time who had immunity at the time, no longer has immunity, ICPC, EFCC, what are you doing about them? What happened? We’ve been waiting.”