You’ve Done Nigeria A Favour By Writing A Book About Me – Buhari Tells Adesina

Former President Muhammadu Buhari has commended his ex-spokesperson, Femi Adesina, for writing a book about him and his time as the Nigerian leader between 2015 and 2023.

Speaking in Abuja on Tuesday at the launch of the book titled “Working with Buhari: Reflections of A Special Adviser, Media and Publicity (2015-2023), Buhari commended Adesina for writing the book.

Another book titled “Muhammadu Buhari: The Nigerian Legacy (Volume 1-5)” was also launched alongside Adesina’s book.

The former President said his erstwhile spokesperson had prevented history from being distorted later in the future by documenting the records of events from the Horse’s mouth directly.

Buhari said human beings have short memories, and except events are documented as Adesina did, some people may attempt to distort or even obliterate recent history.

“The two publications launched today; Working with Buhari: Reflections of a Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, 2015 – 2023, written by Femi Adesina, who served as my Media Adviser for eight years, and a volume of five books, Muhammadu Buhari: The Nigerian Legacy (2015 – 2023), edited by Dr. Udu Yakubu, are worthy to temporarily bring me out of resting in my native Daura, back to the city,” Buhari said.

“These books presented today once again exemplify the sanctity of records, and the role they play in documenting facts and figures, achievements and milestones, either in our personal lives, or in the life of a nation.

“I told Adesina when he visited me in Daura with an advance copy of his book, he has done the nation a favour in writing it, as he has provided a one-stop shop on our stewardship to the country. The same has also been done by Dr. Udu Yakubu and his colleagues.

“Without documentation, revisionism wins. Human beings often have short memories, and unless events are recorded in cold print, some people would come and attempt to either distort or even obliterate recent history,” he added.