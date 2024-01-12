Top Nigerian Newspaper Headlines For Today, Friday, 12th January, 2024

Good morning Nigeria. Welcome to the Naija News roundup of top newspaper headlines in Nigeria for today, Friday, 12th January 2024.

The Governor of Rivers State, Siminalayi Fubara, met with President Bola Tinubu on Thursday at the Presidential Villa, marking a notable political engagement.

Governor Fubara arrived around 5:35 p.m. and proceeded directly to the President’s office.

After the meeting, which concluded around 6:30 p.m., Governor Fubara interacted with journalists but refused to divulge any details regarding the purpose or outcome of his discussion with President Tinubu.

Emphasizing the private nature of the visit, he responded to inquiries by simply stating, “It was a private visit.”

While the specifics of the meeting remain undisclosed, there is speculation that it may be linked to the ongoing political crisis in Rivers State.

Governors elected on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC) have declared that the charges against the suspended Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation, Betta Edu are still simply allegations.

The chairman of the APC Governors’ Forum and Imo State Governor, Hope Uzodinma, made the submission at the end of the meeting of the progressive governors held at the Imo Governor’s lodge in Abuja on Wednesday.

He added that President Bola Tinubu, in his wisdom, has ordered an investigation into the matter, and until the outcome of the investigation is made public, it is best to exercise patience and not rush into conclusions.

According to him, only God is perfect.

Uzodinma made the submission when he was asked by newsmen if the Governors discussed the issue of the Minister during their meeting.

Embattled former Minister of Power and Steel, Olu Agunloye, has been granted bail in the sum of N50 million.

Naija News reported earlier that Justice Jude Onwuegbuzie of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) High Court Apo ordered Agunloye, who was charged with seven counts related to the fraudulent award of a contract and official corruption, to be remanded in Kuje Correctional Centre, until the bail application was heard and ruled upon.

However, during the hearing today, the Counsel for the former minister, Adeola Adedipe, requested that the court grant bail to his client either through self-recognisance or under lenient conditions.

Adedipe argued that Agunloye is not a flight risk and that the prosecution’s concerns were based on misunderstandings and communication issues.

In delivering the verdict, Justice Onwuegbuzie stated that the court leans towards granting bail to the defendant.

The defendant was granted bail of N50 million and was instructed to provide two sureties who could match the same sum.

These sureties must be individuals of good reputation and financial means, residing within the FCT. They must possess properties valued at N300 million, with a verifiable Certificate of Occupancy.

Additionally, they are required to submit copies of their identification cards and photocopies of their international passports to the court.

The defendant must surrender his passport to the court and be present for all hearings.

The case has been adjourned until February 12.

The Nigeria Police Force (NPF) has warned young Nigerians against using the viral 2024 slogan ”No gree for anybody.”

The Force Public Relations Officer, Olumuyiwa Adejobi, gave the warning during the parade of 67 suspects over various crimes on Wednesday at the Force Headquarters in Abuja.

Adejobi said the Police had been informed by its intelligence that the slogan was capable of causing mayhem and violence across the country.

The Force spokesman said the slogan is not a normal phrase but a very dangerous slogan that can plunge Nigeria into a crisis of monumental proportions.

Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo, has warned the newly appointed Chief Executive Officers and directors of all agencies under his ministry to avoid poor performance.

Naija News reports that Keyamo made this known on Thursday, at the inauguration and induction of the newly appointed Chief Executive Officers and Directors of the aviation agencies in Abuja.

He highlighted his determination to promote accountability and effective governance within the aviation sector, stressing that anyone involved in corruption cases will be handed over to the appropriate agencies.

Keyamo added that he would not tolerate non-performance and emphasized that the sector stands as a pivotal focus of the current renewed hope administration.

Labour Party (LP) chieftain, Kenneth Okonkwo, says the former member of the party, Doyin Okupe, left the party in 2022, long before his official resignation on January 8, 2024.

Naija News recalls that Okupe first resigned as Director General of the Peter Obi Presidential Campaign in December 2022, after a court found him guilty of money laundering.

Earlier this week, he officially resigned as a member of the Labour Party, citing ideological differences.

However, Okonkwo, while speaking on Channels Television’s Sunrise Daily programme on Thursday, said Doyin Okupe left the party when he resigned as Obi’s campaign director-general.

The ex-spokesman for Obi’s 2023 campaign said he is unaware of Okupe’s interaction with the party after his resignation in December 20233, stressing if the party had won the election, Okupe wouldn’t have remembered any “ideological differences”.

The Nollywood star wondered which of the political parties has a clear ideology in Nigeria, adding that Okupe, who has “sampled all the parties” in the country, should be thinking of how to stay with his grandchildren at his age.

The Supreme Court on Thursday affirmed Umo Eno of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) as the duly elected Governor of Akwa Ibom State.

The court in its ruling, dismissed the appeals filed by the All Progressives Congress (APC), the Young Peoples Party (YPP) and the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) against the victory of Governor Eno.

The Apex Court panel led by Justice Uwani Abba-Aji dismissed the appeals of the APC, YPP and the Action Alliance, which are based on the non-qualification of the Governor based on allegations of WAEC Certificate forgery.

It would be recalled that the Court of Appeal sitting in Lagos State on Friday, November 24, 2023, affirmed the victory of Umo Eno as the Governor of Akwa Ibom State.

The court, in its ruling, dismissed the appeals filed by the candidates of the Young Progressives Party (YPP), and the All Progressives Congress (APC) against Governor Eno.

Naija News recalls earlier in November, the Appeal Court also dismissed the petition filed by Action Alliance (AA) and Accord Party (AP) against Governor Eno.

The All Progressives Congress (APC) National Chairman, Abdullahi Ganduje has said that his target is to increase the number of governors and legislators on the party’s platform.

The APC chieftain stated this in Abuja on Thursday while addressing newsmen.

He explained that the party would no longer be active only during election season but all through the year.

“Our blueprint is to increase the numbers of legislators and governors that we have in the country, and by implications the numbers of State Houses of Assembly members.

“That is why we said that the APC will be active throughout the year.

“In our tradition, usually, political parties as institutions are only active during the electioneering.

“But in developed democracies, political parties as institutions are active because they are not only limited to election, but recruitment of members,” Ganduje said.

Speaking further, Ganduje asserted that a political party was a two-way traffic because it was expected to educate the people on progress made by the government and also make recommendations on its manifestos.

He noted that this was how government was assessed, adding that the ongoing renovation and new innovations at the party’s national secretariat was for its progress and the nation.

The Federal Government has disclosed plans to implement a new regulation in the transportation industry to guarantee that drivers fully comply with the usage of vehicle safety kits.

This was revealed on Thursday in Abuja by the Minister of Transportation, Saidu Alkali.

Naija News reports that the minister made this revelation at a road safety and car safety kit usage awareness workshop hosted by the Road Transport Employers Association of Nigeria.

The minister disclosed that if drivers followed basic road etiquette, countless lives could be saved.

Also speaking at the event, the president of RTEAN, Musa Maitakobi charged car owners and drivers to equip their vehicles with comprehensive safety kits, educate individuals about the essential components that contribute to a well-equipped safety kit, and promote safe driving practices and responsible ownership by emphasizing the importance of preventive measures.

The Nigerian Railway Corporation has announced it will soon start train service operations from Port Harcourt to Aba.

Naija News reports that the announcement came shortly after the completion of the renovation of the Port Harcourt-Maiduguri Eastern-Narrow-Gauge Railway project.

The Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of the Nigeria Railway Corporation, Freeborn Okhoria, announced after he led the management team on an inspection of the project site in Port Harcourt on Wednesday.

He said the ministry was working hard to ensure that operations on the Port Harcourt to Aba rail line begin as soon as possible.

He further disclosed that the corporation will consider extending the rail line to Umuahia and Enugu when activities commence on the Port Harcourt- Aba line.

That’s the top Nigerian newspaper headlines for today. Read more Nigerian news on Naija News. See you again tomorrow.