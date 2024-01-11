Police Warn Against Use Of 2024 Viral Slogan “No Gree For Anybody” (Video)

The Nigeria Police Force (NPF) has warned young Nigerians against using the viral 2024 slogan ”No gree for anybody.”

The Force Public Relations Officer, Olumuyiwa Adejobi, gave the warning during the parade of 67 suspects over various crimes on Wednesday at the Force Headquarters in Abuja.

Adejobi said the Police had been informed by its intelligence that the slogan was capable of causing mayhem and violence across the country.

The Force spokesman said the slogan is not a normal phrase but a very dangerous slogan that can plunged Nigeria into a crisis of monumental proportions.

He said: “The new slogan for 2024 for young people is ‘no dey gree for anybody.

“We have been informed from our intelligence that this is coming from the retributionary sector that might likely cause problems across the country.

“No dey gree for anybody is being seen as just normal talk. In the security community, we have seen it as a very dangerous slogan that can trigger crises.”

Naija News understands that the viral slogan for the year 2024 means that someone will stand firm by his or her convictions and not easily give in to others.

Though it is not a new slang, some people have traced its resurgence to a gospel song titled, ‘I No Go Gree’, by Sister Agatha Moses in her album entitled, ‘Thank you’.

An Igbo variant of the slang, ‘Kwechiri’, has also been making waves on social media.

Other slangs that have ‘reigned’ in recent times and have been used widely on and off the Internet include ‘Dey Play’, ‘No Evidence’, ‘E don Cast’, ‘Sapa’, ‘E Choke’, and ‘Japa’.

See the video below.