Our Plan In APC Is To Increase The Number Of Governors – Ganduje

The All Progressives Congress (APC) National Chairman, Abdullahi Ganduje has said that his target is to increase the number of governors and legislators on the party’s platform.

The APC chieftain stated this in Abuja on Thursday while addressing newsmen.

He explained that the party would no longer be active only during election season but all through the year.

“Our blueprint is to increase the numbers of legislators and governors that we have in the country, and by implications the numbers of State Houses of Assembly members.

“That is why we said that the APC will be active throughout the year.

“In our tradition, usually, political parties as institutions are only active during the electioneering.

“But in developed democracies, political parties as institutions are active because they are not only limited to election, but recruitment of members,” Ganduje said.

Speaking further, Ganduje asserted that a political party was a two-way traffic because it was expected to educate the people on progress made by the government and also make recommendations on its manifestos.

He noted that this was how government was assessed, adding that the ongoing renovation and new innovations at the party’s national secretariat was for its progress and the nation.

“Before now, there was no church within the party secretariat, nobody went to church on the premises, but now, we have a new church building going on.

“We have shops to avoid street hawking around the complex and we have concrete drainage,” he said.