Port Harcourt-Aba Train Operations To Begin Soon – NRC

The Nigerian Railway Corporation has announced it will soon start train service operations from Port Harcourt to Aba.

Naija News reports that the announcement came shortly after the completion of the renovation of the Port Harcourt-Maiduguri Eastern-Narrow-Gauge Railway project.

The Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of the Nigeria Railway Corporation, Freeborn Okhoria, announced after he led the management team on an inspection of the project site in Port Harcourt on Wednesday.

He said the ministry was working hard to ensure that operations on the Port Harcourt to Aba rail line begin as soon as possible.

He further disclosed that the corporation will consider extending the rail line to Umuahia and Enugu when activities commence on the Port Harcourt- Aba line.

According to Okhoria, “The Ministry and the NRC have been under pressure to deliver this so that the operations can start. They are working hard to ensure that very soon the operations will start.

“When we leave here we are going to meet and map out the timeline when those things will be delivered.

“The point machines are going to be fixed where necessary. We will work together to ensure that we deliver them.

“Very soon we will start enjoying train rides from Port Harcourt to Aba while even looking at extending to Umuahia and Enugu.

“We are looking at days at most months because if you don’t start running on this track, you leave it, it will go bad and vandals may take possession.

”So we are now going to meet, and work out a possible plan because we have to synchronise with operations to make sure that when they put it, it is not going to be vandalised.”