NRC Reacts As Police Officer Dies Inside Abuja-Kaduna Train

Advertisement

The Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC) has given further insights into how an officer of the Nigeria Police Force died recently in the Abuja-Kaduna train.

In a statement issued in Abuja yesterday by its management, the NRC debunked viral reports that claimed the unavailability of medical personnel on the train, allegedly led to the death of the cop.

According to the NRC, two medical personnel attended to the ailing officer, but he eventually gave up the ghost.

Sympathizing with the family of the deceased officer, the NRC reassured Nigerians that it has medical personnel on all trains ready to provide immediate assistance during emergencies.

Naija News understands that the tragic incident being discussed took place when a police officer on duty on the Abuja-Kaduna train experienced a sudden medical emergency and unfortunately passed away.

In its statement yesterday, the NRC maintained its commitment to ensuring the safety and well-being of all passengers.

The statement read: “The NRC management’s attention has been drawn to publication on various social and mainstream media on the non-availability of medical personnel on our passenger train, which allegedly led to the inadequate attention leading to the late Police officer’s death onboard Abuja – Kaduna passenger train.

“NRC management wishes to emphatically inform the general public that we have well-trained medical personnel and equipped medical cubicles to attend to any emergency health challenges of our esteemed passengers.

“For the avoidance of doubt, the medical personnel on duty was Mariam Abdulai who was assisted by a good Samaritan medical practitioner that happens to be our passenger on board to revive the ailing cop but was in futility.

“The management of the NRC expressed its heartfelt condolence to the bereaved family of the late Police Inspector, Nambut Selbol who was escorted on duty in Abuja – Kaduna Train service on that fateful day.”