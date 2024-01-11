Only God Is Perfect, Charges Against Betta Edu Are Still Allegations – APC Governors

Governors elected on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC) have declared that the charges against the suspended Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation, Betta Edu are still simply allegations.

The chairman of the APC Governors’ Forum and Imo State Governor, Hope Uzodinma, made the submission at the end of the meeting of the progressive governors held at the Imo Governor’s lodge in Abuja on Wednesday.

He added that President Bola Tinubu, in his wisdom, has ordered an investigation into the matter, and until the outcome of the investigation is made public, it is best to exercise patience and not rush into conclusions.

According to him, only God is perfect.

Uzodinma made the submission when he was asked by newsmen if the Governors discussed the issue of the Minister during their meeting.

He said: “The only perfect being we have observed and noticed is the Almighty God. The functions of government encouraging good things and good appointees and discouraging bad things and bad appointees.

“What you just said, is just an allegation and in the wisdom of the President, it is being investigated, it is after the investigation is completed and the report made available to the government, that the government will now take the final decision.

“So don’t be in a hurry and don’t allow any sickness like anxiety cirrhosis.”

Naija News reports Edu is currently being investigated by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) based on President Tinubu’s directive over allegations that the suspended Minister mismanaged public funds of about N535m, which was meant as a grant to impoverished Nigerians in some states.