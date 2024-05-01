Top Nigerian Newspaper Headlines For Today, Wednesday, 1st May, 2024

Good morning Nigeria. Welcome to the Naija News roundup of top newspaper headlines in Nigeria for today, Wednesday, 1st May 2024

The Federal Government has approved an increase of between 25% and 35% in salary increase for Civil Servants on the remaining six Consolidated Salary Structures.

A statement signed by the Head of Press of the National Salaries, Incomes and Wages Commission (NSIWC), Emmanuel Njoku, said the increases take effect from 1st January 2024.

Njoku added that the government has also approved increases in pension of between 20% and 28% for pensioners on the Defined Benefits Scheme with respect to the above-mentioned six consolidated salary structures with effect from 1st January 2024.

The Salary Structure is the Consolidated Public Service Salary Structure (CONPSS), Consolidated Research and Allied Institutions Salary Structure (CONRAISS), Consolidated Police Salary Structure (CONPOSS), Consolidated Para-military Salary Structure (CONPASS), Consolidated Intelligence Community Salary Structure (CONICCS) and Consolidated Armed Forces Salary Structure (CONAFSS).

It will be recalled that those in the Tertiary Education and Health Sectors had already received their increases which involved Consolidated University Academic Salary Structure (CONUASS) and Consolidated Tertiary Institutions Salary Structure (CONTISS) for Universities.

For Polytechnics and Colleges of Education, it involved the Consolidated Polytechnics and Colleges of Education Academic Staff Salary Structure (CONPCASS) and Consolidated Tertiary Educational Institutions Salary Structure (CONTEDISS).

The Health Sector also benefitted through the Consolidated Medical Salary Structure (CONMESS) and Consolidated Health Sector Salary Structure (CONHESS).

The federal government has declared Wednesday, 1st May, 2024, a public holiday to mark the Workers’ Day celebration.

This was contained in a statement on Tuesday by the Minister of Interior, Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, on behalf of the federal government.

he statement, signed by the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Interior, Aishetu Gogo Ndayako, reiterated the need for excellence, efficiency, and equity in all spheres of labour, reaffirming President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration’s commitment to fostering a culture of innovation, productivity, and inclusivity in the workplace.

It added that the federal government remains steadfast in its resolve to prioritise the safety and well-being of all citizens.

The Minister, in the statement, acknowledged the invaluable contribution of workers and wished them a happy celebration.

President Bola Tinubu has sympathized with those affected by a recent gas explosion accident in the Ita-Oshin area of Abeokuta, Ogun State.

The President’s message was conveyed in a statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Ajuri Ngelale.

The statement assured the people of Ogun state, especially victims of the Ita-Oshin gas explosion, which resulted in the loss of life and other properties, of the President’s support as they come out of the tragedy.

It would be recalled that an explosion involving a gas tanker on Saturday left one person dead, six others injured, and six vehicles destroyed at the Ita-Oshin axis of Abeokuta, the capital of Ogun state.

In his reaction, the President commended Governor Dapo Abiodun for the steps taken so far and promised to provide adequate support to those affected by the accident.

There was a rowdy session among Senators in the upper legislative chambers on Tuesday over sitting arrangement in the newly renovated Senate Chamber of the National Assembly.

Naija News understands three Senators got involved in a heated debate over the sitting arrangement in the chamber which is being used for the first time after months of renovation.

The Senator representing Gombe Central, Danjuma Goje, and the Senator representing Zamfara North, Sahabi Yau, expressed displeasure over the seats assigned to them and complained to the Majority Leader, Opeyemi Bamidele.

The argument began just as Senate President Godswill Akpabio was reading his welcome address following the five weeks of Easter and Sallah break, including the forced extension due to renovation works by the federal lawmakers.

Naija News reports that according to the standing rules of the upper legislative chamber, senators should sit in order of rank.

It was learnt that Goje and Yau, sitting on the second row on the right side of the aisle, did not like the seats allocated to them by the Senate Committee on Services.

Sunday Karimi, senator representing Kogi West, is chair of the Senate Services Committee.

The four-term senators subsequently insisted that they should have been assigned seats in the front row on the extreme right—opposite the row of the majority leader and the deputy senate president.

After the argument, Kawu Sumaila, senator representing Kano south, called for a “point of order”, which was ignored.

Thereafter, Bamidele moved a motion for a closed session, and the lawmakers went into a closed session.

The House of Representatives on Tuesday directed the Nigeria Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) to stop the introduction of the new electricity tariff for Band A customers.

Naija News reports that the resolution was approved by the lower legislative chamber during its plenary session on Tuesday, subsequent to the enactment of a motion addressing pressing public concerns.

The proposal was put forth by Nkemkanma Kama, a legislator representing the Labour Party (LP) from Enonyi state.

Recall that the Minister of Power, Adebayo Adelabu, had warned that there will be a total blackout in Nigeria in the next three months, if the proposed electricity tariff hike is not implemented.

The minister stated this yesterday in Abuja when he appeared before the Senate Committee on Power at an investigative hearing over the recent electricity tariff hike by NERC.

This is after the Senate committee, led by Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe, rejected the new tariff regime.

Adelabu warned that the entire sector would be grounded if the Commission fails to increase the tariff.

The Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN) has threatened to cripple the supply of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) also known as petrol over non-payment of ₦200 billion bridging claims.

IPMAN’s Unit Chairman of Aba Depot, Mazi Oliver Okolo, made this known in at a press conference in Abuja on Tuesday.

Okolo said the threat was issued with the backing of the national leadership, amid worsening fuel scarcity across the country.

He claimed that the debt is being owed by the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NMDPRA).

In a communique released after the press conference, Okolo said NMDPRA failed to pay the ₦200bn debt despite a directive for payment from the Petroleum Minister (Oil) Heineken Lokpobiri.

The IPMAN depot Chairman claimed that since the directive by the minister in February 2024, only ₦13bn had been paid to their members, saying that the unpaid claim had crippled their businesses.

He blamed the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL), the sole importer of petroleum products, for the current nationwide petrol scarcity, adding that some of its members have “completely” shut down their businesses, and retrenched their employees.

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate in the 2023 election, Atiku Abubakar, has expressed sympathy with Nigerian workers, stating that no administration has trampled on workers’ rights like the Government of President Bola Tinubu.

Naija News learnt that the former vice president stated this in his International Workers Day message to Nigerian workers on Tuesday.

Atiku noted that workers are still faced with hardship and harsh living conditions despite the promise of wage increment by the Nigerian government.

He also cited the contraction and contradiction of the fuel subsidy removal, stressing that Nigerian workers had it so badly, with government policies skewed against their welfare.

Atiku further expressed optimism that this year’s Workers Day theme, ‘Ensuring Safety and Health at Work in a Changing Climate’, will inspire the Nigerian government to prioritize the concerns of the Nigerian Worker.

The Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate in the 2023 election, Peter Obi, has berated the Federal Government over the demolition of businesses and residences in the designated right of way to commence the Lagos-Calabar coastal highway project.

Naija News reports that Peter Obi, in a statement via his X handle on Tuesday titled, ‘Lagos-Calabar Highway: FG adamant on a Misplaced Priority’, described the demolition as insensitive, stressing that lifetime investment and jobs are being destroyed for the sake of the project.

According to the former Governor of Anambra State, the FG is embarking on a job-losing project at a time when unemployment is currently ravaging the country.

While acknowledging the road’s economic value, Peter Obi noted that insecurity and poverty are rampant and placing the Lagos-Calabar Highway project over other urgent necessities will be a misplaced priority.

The Nigerian National Petroleum Company Ltd affirmed on Tuesday that the ongoing fuel scarcity and queues across the country will be cleared out by Wednesday, April 31.

The Chief Communications Officer, NNPCL, Olufemi Soneye, confirmed this to newsmen on Tuesday in Lagos.

According to Soneye, the company currently has products available exceeding 1.5 billion litres, which can last for at least 30 days.

Similarly, the National Vice President of the Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (lPMAN), Hammed Fashola, expressed hope that the queues in Lagos and Ogun would ease off this week, relying on the words of the NNPCL.

Fashola, however, stated that the queues in Abuja might tarry a bit due to the distance to Lagos.

The Port Harcourt-Aba rail line was inaugurated for public use on Tuesday as the Federal Government commenced commercial train operations.

Naija News understands that The initiation of train services, which had been postponed twice before, witnessed the Minister of Transportation, Senator Said Alkali, overseeing the commencement of commercial operations along the 62.0-kilometer Port-Harcourt to Aba corridor at the Port Harcourt Railway Station on Tuesday.

Alkali said the ceremony was part of the federal government’s intensified drive to facilitate trade, enhance mobility and accessibility, and ensure connectivity between the southern and northeastern parts of the country.

He mentioned that the Federal Ministry of Transportation awarded the rehabilitation project to Messrs China Civil Engineering and Construction Company, setting a completion timeline of 36 months.

That’s the top Nigerian newspaper headlines for today. Read more Nigerian news on Naija News. See you again tomorrow.