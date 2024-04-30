FG Commences Port Harcourt-Aba Train Service

The Port Harcourt-Aba rail line was inaugurated for public use on Tuesday as the Federal Government commenced commercial train operations.

Naija News understands that The initiation of train services, which had been postponed twice before, witnessed the Minister of Transportation, Senator Said Alkali, overseeing the commencement of commercial operations along the 62.0-kilometer Port-Harcourt to Aba corridor at the Port Harcourt Railway Station on Tuesday.

Alkali said the ceremony was part of the federal government’s intensified drive to facilitate trade, enhance mobility and accessibility, and ensure connectivity between the southern and northeastern parts of the country.

He mentioned that the Federal Ministry of Transportation awarded the rehabilitation project to Messrs China Civil Engineering and Construction Company, setting a completion timeline of 36 months.

Senator Alkali stated, “Due to several technical and contractual issues, the project commenced in March 2022.

“It is worthy to note that the scope of the project covers the rehabilitation of the existing narrow gauge railway line, the construction of new modern stations, and the procurement of new modern rolling stock.

“This railway line will also link the ports of Onne, Bonny, and Port-Harcourt to facilitate the evacuation of goods and other freight through the Eastern Corridor.

“The Federal Government, in the contractual agreement, is to provide 15 per cent of the direct construction cost, inclusive of land acquisition and value-added tax, while a bank loan through direct construction cost is to cover 85 per cent of the project.

“With the completion of the rehabilitation of the Port-Harcourt to Aba rail corridor, the Ministry will continue to vigorously drive Messrs CCECC towards the speedy completion and delivery of the 181-kilometre Aba-Enugu stretch.

“Commencement of operations on this stretch of the project aligns with priority five of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s Presidential Priority Areas, which identify enhanced infrastructure and transportation as enablers of growth for the economy.”

The Minister and his entourage, along with some members of the public, boarded the train for a ride to Aba, Abia State, immediately after the commissioning.