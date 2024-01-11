Kenneth Okonkwo Reveals When Doyin Okupe Dumped Labour Party

Labour Party (LP) chieftain, Kenneth Okonkwo, says the former member of the party, Doyin Okupe, left the party in 2022, long before his official resignation on January 8, 2024.

Naija News recalls that Okupe first resigned as Director General of the Peter Obi Presidential Campaign in December 2022, after a court found him guilty of money laundering.

Earlier this week, he officially resigned as a member of the Labour Party, citing ideological differences.

However, Okonkwo, while speaking on Channels Television’s Sunrise Daily programme on Thursday, said Doyin Okupe left the party when he resigned as Obi’s campaign director-general.

The ex-spokesman for Obi’s 2023 campaign said he is unaware of Okupe’s interaction with the party after his resignation in December 20233, stressing if the party had won the election, Okupe wouldn’t have remembered any “ideological differences”.

The Nollywood star wondered which of the political parties has a clear ideology in Nigeria, adding that Okupe, who has “sampled all the parties” in the country, should be thinking of how to stay with his grandchildren at his age.

Story continues below advertisement

He said, “Immediately, he (Okupe) stepped down as the DG, I can say with every degree of responsibility that he constructively had left the party because I wasn’t aware of any other interaction he had with the party. I think he just verbalised it.”