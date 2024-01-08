Breaking: It Is Time To Move On – Doyin Okupe Announces Resignation From Labour Party

The former Director-General of the Labour Party Presidential Campaign Organisation, Doyin Okupe has resigned his membership fro. the party.

Okupe announced his resignation via a letter made available to Naija News on Monday.

In his resignation letter, Okupe explained that he sees no reason to remain in the party after its presidential candidate, Peter Obi, lost the 2023 election.

He asserted that he is seeking an exit from the party because his ideology conflicts with that of the party.

The letter reads, “I submit herewith my letter of resignation from the Labour Party with effect from today. You will recall that our flagbearer, Mr Peter Obi, myself and others left the PDP abruptly and had to look for a Special Purpose Vehicle in which to contest the 2023 Presidential Elections.

“The Labour Party, your good self, and other members of your executives provided us with this veritable platform with no burdensomeness whatsoever and for which we were extremely grateful.

“We did contest the election on the platform of the Labour Party and lost. This makes it exceedingly difficult for me to continue to stay in the Labour Party which is ideologically rooted in the left of the center.

“I have been a rightist and a Liberal Democrat all my entire life. It is therefore this ideological conflict that makes me seek an exit so that I may continue my political activities with liberalism, sincerity and freedom.

“I wish to thank you in particular and other members of the leadership of the party for the cordiality and respect accorded to me as the Director General of the Obi-Datti Presidential Campaign Organization.

“I wish you and the party success in your future endeavors. Long live the Labour Party. Long live the Federal Republic of Nigeria. Your brother, friend and compatriot, Omooba (Dr Doyin Okupe, Former Director General Obi-Datti Campaign Organization.”