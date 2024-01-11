Auto Crash: FG To Implement New Policy On Vehicle Safety Kits

The Federal Government has disclosed plans to implement a new regulation in the transportation industry to guarantee that drivers fully comply with the usage of vehicle safety kits.

This was revealed on Thursday in Abuja by the Minister of Transportation, Saidu Alkali.

Naija News reports that the minister made this revelation at a road safety and car safety kit usage awareness workshop hosted by the Road Transport Employers Association of Nigeria.

The minister disclosed that if drivers followed basic road etiquette, countless lives could be saved.

The Minister who was represented by the Director, Road Transport and Mass Transit Administration in the ministry, Musa Ibrahim, said, “This initiative is a welcome development. We want to thank President Bola Tinubu for creating an investment atmosphere to allow our brothers from West Africa Automobile Services Limited to come to the country to invest.

“We will ensure that in no distance time, we will put in a policy to aid the use of safety kits and make the scheme a success. We know the number of lives that would have been safe if there were safety kits.”

Also speaking at the event, the president of RTEAN, Musa Maitakobi charged car owners and drivers to equip their vehicles with comprehensive safety kits, educate individuals about the essential components that contribute to a well-equipped safety kit, and promote safe driving practices and responsible ownership by emphasizing the importance of preventive measures.