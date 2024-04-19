Why Niger Delta Ex-Militants Haven’t Received March Stipends – FG

The Presidential Amnesty Programme has explained the delay in the payment of March stipends to the ex-Niger Delta Militants.

Naija News reports that the administrator of the Presidential Amnesty Programme, Dennis Otuaro, in a statement on Thursday by his Special Assistant on Media, Mr Igoniko Oduma, said the delay is due to some glitches in the bank processing system.

Otuaro said the office had disbursed March stipends to all beneficiaries’ accounts, and the funds had already left its accounts.

He added that the office will collaborate with the United Bank for Africa, UBA, to resolve all outstanding payment issues.

The statement read, “Following repeated complaints from beneficiaries of the Presidential Amnesty Programme (PAP) that they had not received their stipends for the month of March, one of our banks has explained the reason for the abnormal delay.

“In a letter to the Programme Administrator, Dennis Otuaro, PhD, the United Bank for Africa (UBA) explained that some delegates banking with it had not been paid due to glitches in the bank’s processing system.

“The bank, however, explained that it has processed the refund for the failed transactions into the beneficiary’s accounts.

“Due to complaints from some beneficiaries, the Amnesty Office had written to the bank seeking an explanation for the delay.

“The Amnesty Office had disbursed March stipends to all beneficiaries’ accounts and the funds had already left its accounts. The Office will collaborate with UBA to ensure that all outstanding payment issues are resolved.”