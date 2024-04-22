14 Die, 13 Injured In Kogi Auto Crash

A devastating road accident at Aloma community in the Ofu Local Government Area of Kogi State claimed the lives of fourteen people on Sunday, with thirteen others sustaining various injuries.

Naija News reports that the collision involved two commercial buses: a Toyota Sienna heading toward Abuja from Port Harcourt and a Toyota Hiace travelling to the Southern part of Nigeria.

According to eyewitnesses, the tragedy occurred due to a head-on collision between the two vehicles.

“The 13 persons including the driver of the Hiace Bus were completely roasted by the fire that engulfed it immediately after the head-on collision with the Sienna bus,” one eyewitness reported.

Sadly, one more victim succumbed to their injuries in the hospital, increasing the death toll to fourteen.

Fortunately, none of the ten occupants of the Sienna Bus perished, though all sustained serious injuries and are currently receiving medical treatment.

Villagers’ quick action, which prevented the Sienna bus from catching fire, was also credited.

The same eyewitness added, “It’s because of their timely intervention that the Sienna bus did not get burnt as well.”

The accident reportedly occurred near a bend near the Government Science Secondary School in Aloma. Eyewitnesses cited overspeeding and potholes as contributing factors.

According to reports, it took rescuers three hours to extract the driver of the Sienna bus, whose legs were reported to be severely injured.

The Sector Commander of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) in Kogi State, Samuel Oyediji, confirmed the incident but noted that he was awaiting a detailed report from the unit commander in that region.

“I’m yet to be briefed by the unit commander in that axis of the true picture of the accident,” he stated.