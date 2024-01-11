‘I Will Not Allow Anyone To Mess Me Up’ – Keyamo Warns New Aviation Agencies CEOs

Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo, has warned the newly appointed Chief Executive Officers and directors of all agencies under his ministry to avoid poor performance.

Naija News reports that Keyamo made this known on Thursday, at the inauguration and induction of the newly appointed Chief Executive Officers and Directors of the aviation agencies in Abuja.

He highlighted his determination to promote accountability and effective governance within the aviation sector, stressing that anyone involved in corruption cases will be handed over to the appropriate agencies.

Keyamo added that he would not tolerate non-performance and emphasized that the sector stands as a pivotal focus of the current renewed hope administration.

He said, “I will not tolerate non-performance. If you think your aim is to make money in public office, resign before you leave here. There are thousands of Nigerians waiting to serve and you must consider it a privilege that you were picked to serve.

“If you get involved in corruption in your offices, I will be the first person to hand you over to appropriate agencies for embezzling government funds. I will not allow anyone to mess me up.”

The minister also signed a performance bond with the CEOs.