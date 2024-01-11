Supreme Court Gives Final Judgement On Fate Of Umo Eno As Governor Of Akwa Ibom State

The Supreme Court on Thursday affirmed Umo Eno of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) as the duly elected Governor of Akwa Ibom State.

The court in its ruling, dismissed the appeals filed by the All Progressives Congress (APC), the Young Peoples Party (YPP) and the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) against the victory of Governor Eno.

The Apex Court panel led by Justice Uwani Abba-Aji dismissed the appeals of the APC, YPP and the Action Alliance, which are based on the non-qualification of the Governor based on allegations of WAEC Certificate forgery.

It would be recalled that the Court of Appeal sitting in Lagos State on Friday, November 24, 2023, affirmed the victory of Umo Eno as the Governor of Akwa Ibom State.

The court, in its ruling, dismissed the appeals filed by the candidates of the Young Progressives Party (YPP), and the All Progressives Congress (APC) against Governor Eno.

Naija News recalls earlier in November, the Appeal Court also dismissed the petition filed by Action Alliance (AA) and Accord Party (AP) against Governor Eno.

Story continues below advertisement

The three-member panel led by Justice Tani Hassan, said that the findings of the governorship election petition tribunal were valid and unassailable.