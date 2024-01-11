Top Nigerian Newspaper Headlines For Today, Thursday, 11th January, 2024

Good morning Nigeria. Welcome to the Naija News roundup of top newspaper headlines in Nigeria for today, Thursday, 11th January 2024.

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has approved the appointment of a new board and management team for the National Hajj Commission (NAHCOM).

The appointments, which were announced in a statement on Wednesday by presidential spokesperson Ajuri Ngelale, are subject to the confirmation of the individuals by the Nigerian Senate.

According to the statement, the Chairman of the Commission, Jalal Arabi, remains in the office as the chairman.

Ngelale added that the president gave approval to the appointments to ensure hitch-free and seamless 2024 Hajj operations.

The president mandated the appointees to dedicate themselves to the task of ensuring that operations of the National Hajj Commission are more efficient, transparent, and responsive to the needs of Nigerians.

The governor of Akwa Ibom State, Umo Eno, has solicited the support of President Bola Tinubu for the resuscitation of the 28-year-old moribund oil palm project in the state.

The governor said that with the federal government’s support, revamping the palm oil industry would have a full value chain to the economy as the country would begin to export palm oil.

Following his meeting with President Tinubu at the Presidential Villa in Abuja, the Akwa Ibom State governor spoke with State House correspondents.

He revealed that, in addition to seeking support for the revival of the oil palm project, he also requested the government’s backing for the Ibom Deep Seaport.

The governor elaborated, noting that the seaport boasts the deepest wharf capable of accommodating ships, catering to the business interests of the south-east, south-south, and the entire Niger Delta region.

Governor Eno expressed enthusiasm over the profitability of Ibom Air, highlighting that the earnings are being reinvested in the expansion of facilities at both the taxiway and terminal of the state-owned airport.

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) on Wednesday confirmed it has dissolved the board and management of Union Bank, Keystone Bank, and Polaris Bank.

The apex bank, in a statement signed by its acting director of Corporate Communications, Sidi Ali Hakama, said the move became necessary due to the non-compliance of these banks and their respective boards with the provisions of Section 12(c), (f), (g), (h) of Banks and Other Financial Institutions Act, 2020.

It added that the banks got themselves involved in activities that pose a threat to financial stability.

The CBN added that the funds of depositors in the affected banks are safe and unaffected by the decision.

The chairman of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), Buba Marwa, says an enhanced forensic laboratory will boost operating standards and increase the agency’s efficiency in combating substance misuse and illicit drug trafficking throughout Nigeria.

Speaking on Wednesday in Lagos at the reopening of the forensic laboratory, Marwa emphasized the tremendous progress the lab has made with the assistance of the US Bureau of International Narcotics and Law Enforcement Affairs.

Naija News reports that Marwa praised the implementation of the initiative, which was facilitated by INL and carried out by the UN Office on Drugs and Crime. She recognized the critical role that cutting-edge forensic laboratories play in fruitful drug investigations.

The Director of Media and Advocacy for the NDLEA, Femi Babafemi, who represented the agency’s boss, emphasized the significance of cutting-edge forensic labs to the nation’s effective war on illicit substances.

The Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offenses Commission (ICPC) Chairman, Musa Aliyu, has announced that he will be appearing in court to represent the commission in anti-corruption proceedings.

At a media conference with reporters in Abuja on Wednesday, the head of the anti-graft agency—who previously served as Jigawa State’s attorney general before being appointed ICPC Chairman, explained that the fight against corruption requires a collaborative, multi-sectoral approach, transcending the capabilities of any single entity.

In order to combine viewpoints, knowledge, and resources, he disclosed that his administration will work with a wide range of stakeholders, including the media, other anti-corruption organizations, civil society, the commercial sector, foreign allies, and individuals.

Naija News reports that he also hinted that the ICPC will now focus its efforts to combat corruption on using technology to expedite the process.

A former lawmaker representing Kaduna Central, Shehu Sani, has said the Minister of Interior, Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, has not broken any laws.

Following the suspension and quizzing of Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Betta Edu over financial misappropriation, Tunji Ojo has suffered a heavy backlash after reports emerged that his company, New Planet Project Ltd, also received a contract from Edu.

Naija News understands that Edu had awarded some companies contracts, some of which were unregistered with the Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC), raising concerns about fraud and illegality.

She is undergoing interrogation at the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

Tunji-Ojo is also being pressured to step down, with many commentators saying he has flouted the Public Service Rules, which barred public servants from being awarded contracts or contracting any business except farming.

However, during an interview, the minister disclosed that he has retired from the company since 2019.

Sharing his thoughts on the situation during an interview with the Whistler, Sani stressed that it “could have been a conflict of interest if he hadn’t resigned from the company.”

“There is no law that says public officials must sell all their shares when they assume public office.

“Going by the facts presented by Hon Ojo (Tunji-Ojo), he had since 2019 resigned from the company that was mentioned as beneficiary,” he said.

The Supreme Court, on Wednesday, reserved judgment in the appeals filed by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and the All Progressives Congress (APC) against the election of Alex Otti as Abia State Governor.

The five-man panel led by John Okoro adjourned the matters for judgments after taking arguments from parties involved in the matter.

The Court of Appeal sitting in Lagos had dismissed the petitions by the Peoples Democratic Party and its candidate, Okey Ahiwe, and Ikechi Emenike of the APC.

The APC and PDP are asking the apex court to nullify the election of Otti of the Labour Party as Abia State Governor.

The Federal High Court on Wednesday sent former Minister of Power and Steel, Olu Agunloye, to Kuje Prison on charges of fraud.

Naija News reports that Agunloye was arraigned before the court earlier today by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

During the hearing, the former minister pleaded not guilty to all the charges against him.

However, the presiding judge, Justice Donatus Okorowo, ordered that he be remanded in the Kuje Correctional Center until bail is granted.

It could be recalled that in December 2023, the EFCC issued a declaration stating that Agunloye was wanted for alleged forgery and corruption.

The President General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide, Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu, has clarified that he did not engage in any private discussions with former Nigerian President, Olusegun Obasanjo during the latter’s closed-door meeting with Ohanaeze chieftains in Owerri, the Imo State capital.

Iwuanyanwu made this statement during an interview on Arise Television on Wednesday.

The meeting, which took place at the residence of the President General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide, had sparked curiosity due to its private nature and the status of the attendees.

According to the Secretary-General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Okey Emuchay, the meeting involved discussions on “issues of mutual interest” between the former President and the Ohanaeze chieftains.

Emuchay described the meeting as symbolic and crucial, noting that it led to fruitful deliberations.

A presidential campaign spokesperson for Atiku Abubakar during the 2023 elections, Daniel Bwala on Wednesday met with President Bola Tinubu at the Aso Rock Villa in Abuja.

During the visit, he declared his availability to work with the administration of President Tinubu.

According to him, if supporting Tinubu means joining the All Progressives Congress (APC), he is ready to join the party and dump the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Speaking to State House Correspondents after meeting Tinubu, Bwala said: “I told him today, I am committing to play my part to support your administration, and I have no apologies to anybody.

“APC is a party. President Bola Tinubu is my motivation; if supporting him will take me to APC, so be it,” he stated when asked by journalists if he would defect to the APC.

That's the top Nigerian newspaper headlines for today.