Betta Edu: Tunji-Ojo Has Not Broken Any Laws – Shehu Sani

A former lawmaker representing Kaduna Central, Shehu Sani, has said the Minister of Interior, Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, has not broken any laws.

Following the suspension and quizzing of Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Betta Edu over financial misappropriation, Tunji Ojo has suffered a heavy backlash after reports emerged that his company, New Planet Project Ltd, also received a contract from Edu.

Naija News understands that Edu had awarded some companies contracts, some of which were unregistered with the Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC), raising concerns about fraud and illegality.

She is undergoing interrogation at the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

Tunji-Ojo is also being pressured to step down, with many commentators saying he has flouted the Public Service Rules, which barred public servants from being awarded contracts or contracting any business except farming.

However, during an interview, the minister disclosed that he has retired from the company since 2019.

Sharing his thoughts on the situation during an interview with the Whistler, Sani stressed that it “could have been a conflict of interest if he hadn’t resigned from the company.”

“There is no law that says public officials must sell all their shares when they assume public office.

“Going by the facts presented by Hon Ojo (Tunji-Ojo), he had since 2019 resigned from the company that was mentioned as beneficiary,” he said.

Sani stressed that it “could have been a conflict of interest if he hadn’t resigned.”

“It is not his ministry (that awarded contracts), and companies have the right to pursue businesses anywhere.

“Edu’s case is very clear and can’t be equated with that of a company associated with Hon Ojo.

“Legally, he can’t be held to account on this matter,” he added.