EFCC Releases Betta Edu On Bail

The suspended Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation, Betta Edu, has been released from the custody of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

A source in the know told our correspondent on Wednesday morning that Edu was released on bail but ordered to report to the EFCC daily.

Her international passport was also seized to prevent her from leaving the country pending the conclusion of the investigation by the anti-graft agency.

It would be recalled, as earlier reported by Naija News, that Edu arrived at the Headquarters of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) in Abuja on Tuesday around 10am.

She was grilled by EFCC investigators over the alleged payment of N585.189 million grant meant for vulnerable groups in Akwa Ibom, Cross River, Ogun, and Lagos states into a private account and another N44b fraud in her ministry.

The interrogation follows the earlier suspension of the Minister by President Bola Tinubu on Monday, which was announced by presidential spokesperson Ajuri Ngelale.

According to Ngelale, the suspension is in line with President Tinubu’s avowed commitment to upholding the highest standards of integrity, transparency, and accountability in the management of the commonwealth of Nigerians.