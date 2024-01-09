BREAKING: Betta Edu Arrives EFCC Headquarters Over N585 Million Scandal

The suspended Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation, Betta Edu, has arrived at the Headquarters of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) in Abuja.

Edu will meet with EFCC investigators to make clarifications over the alleged payment of N585.189 million grant meant for vulnerable groups in Akwa Ibom, Cross River, Ogun, and Lagos states into a private account.

Recall that the anti-graft agency had invited Edu to its headquarters on Monday following a presidential directive from President Bola Ahmed Tinubu ordering her suspension and investigation.

A top source in the anti-graft commission told Channels Television that the minister had been invited in line with President Tinubu’s directive that a thorough probe be conducted covering her time in the ministry.

The source revealed that an official invitation by the commission had already been sent to the suspended minister to clarify some issues in her ministry.

Story continues below advertisement

He said the EFCC had earlier recommended the immediate suspension of the minister in order to pave the way for the ongoing investigation of the alleged corruption.