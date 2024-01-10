I Will Defend ICPC Cases In Court — Chairman

The Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offenses Commission (ICPC) Chairman, Musa Aliyu, has announced that he will be appearing in court to represent the commission in anti-corruption proceedings.

At a media conference with reporters in Abuja on Wednesday, the head of the anti-graft agency—who previously served as Jigawa State’s attorney general before being appointed ICPC Chairman, explained that the fight against corruption requires a collaborative, multi-sectoral approach, transcending the capabilities of any single entity.

In order to combine viewpoints, knowledge, and resources, he disclosed that his administration will work with a wide range of stakeholders, including the media, other anti-corruption organizations, civil society, the commercial sector, foreign allies, and individuals.

Naija News reports that he also hinted that the ICPC will now focus its efforts to combat corruption on using technology to expedite the process.

Aliyu said, “I’ll lead by example. By the grace of God, I intend to be appearing in cases of ICPC (in court). I don’t think there was ever a chairman of ICPC who appeared in court, but I’ll be the first. I am deeply committed to realising a vision for Nigeria where the principles of integrity, accountability, and transparency are not mere ideals but are deeply woven into the very fabric of our society.

“In line with this commitment, the ICPC is actively enhancing inter-agency collaboration. A recent example of this is our recent visit to the EFCC. By uniting forces and sharing resources, we aim to intensify our collective fight against corruption, paving the way for a more transparent and accountable Nigeria. We would be collaborating more with the EFCC, the CCB, and the NFIU.

“Innovation is key in our ongoing battle against corruption. We are in an era where technology has revolutionised the way we live and work. As such, the ICPC is committed to integrating innovative approaches and cutting-edge technology into our operational framework.

Story continues below advertisement

“From leveraging data analytics for efficient resource management to employing advanced digital tools for effective corruption detection, technology will be at the forefront of our strategies.”