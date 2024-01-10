Atiku’s Ally, Daniel Bwala Meets Tinubu, Speaks On Defecting To APC (Photo)

A presidential campaign spokesperson for Atiku Abubakar during the 2023 elections, Daniel Bwala on Wednesday met with President Bola Tinubu at the Aso Rock Villa in Abuja.

During the visit, he declared his availability to work with the administration of President Tinubu.

According to him, if supporting Tinubu means joining the All Progressives Congress (APC), he is ready to join the party and dump the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Speaking to State House Correspondents after meeting Tinubu, Bwala said: “I told him today, I am committing to play my part to support your administration, and I have no apologies to anybody.

“APC is a party. President Bola Tinubu is my motivation; if supporting him will take me to APC, so be it,” he stated when asked by journalists if he would defect to the APC.

Speaking on the visit, Bwala took to his account on the X platform to express delight at meeting the President.

He wrote: “Today I was delighted to meet @officialABAT, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, (GCFR) in the Villa to show appreciation and support for the bold decisions he is taking to deal with the crisis confronting our dear country.”