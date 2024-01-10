Ex-Minister Of Power And Steel, Olu Agunloye Sent To Kuje Prison

The Federal High Court on Wednesday sent former Minister of Power and Steel, Olu Agunloye, to Kuje Prison on charges of fraud.

Naija News reports that Agunloye was arraigned before the court earlier today by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

During the hearing, the former minister pleaded not guilty to all the charges against him.

However, the presiding judge, Justice Donatus Okorowo, ordered that he be remanded in the Kuje Correctional Center until bail is granted.

It could be recalled that in December 2023, the EFCC issued a declaration stating that Agunloye was wanted for alleged forgery and corruption.

The Nigerian anti-graft agency shared a communique on its X handle and website, displaying the former minister’s image and urging the public to provide any information that could lead to his arrest.

Subsequently, Agunloye was apprehended and placed in detention. Further investigation into the case revealed that Agunloye, who had served as a minister during President Olusegun Obasanjo’s government from 1999 to 2003, was being questioned in relation to the Mambilla project.

Obasanjo had accused Agunloye of fraudulently awarding the project’s contract without the approval of the Federal Executive Council (FEC).

Story continues below advertisement

However, Agunloye refuted these allegations and claimed that the former president was distorting the facts.