Stop Running, Just Submit Yourself To EFCC – Natasha Akpoti Tells Yahaya Bello

Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan, one of the arch-rivals of the former Governor of Kogi State, Yahaya Bello, has advised him to submit himself to the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) over an alleged N80.2 billion fraud.

Akpoti-Uduaghan, the lawmaker representing Kogi Central Senatorial District called on Bello to honour the EFCC invitation and stop running from being probed.

In a statement issued on Friday by her spokesperson, Arogbonlo Israel, the Kogi Senator expressed surprise at Bello’s excuse for not attending the EFCC’s invitation.

She also lauded efforts by the EFCC to apprehend and prosecute Bello over the alleged fraud committed while in office as governor.

The lawmaker reminded Bello of the importance of respecting Nigeria’s laws and constitution, given his former position as the chief security officer of Kogi.

She also emphasised the need for the EFCC to investigate other corrupt public officials to avoid the impression that their actions against Bello were merely a witch-hunt.

She said, “I was surprised to hear that Yahaya Bello evaded the invitation from the EFCC, despite having served as Kogi’s former chief security officer.

“As a former governor, he should understand the importance of respecting Nigeria’s laws and constitution.

“It’s a well-known fact that ‘he who comes into equity must come with clean hands’. As such, I advise him to honour the invitation and clear his name while he still has the chance.

“I’d also like to take this moment to appreciate the diligence of the EFCC in handling the case so far.

“No Nigerian is above the law, and therefore the agency must see this case through to the end if they are to gain the trust of both Nigerians and the international community in the fight against corruption.”