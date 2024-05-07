‘You Won’t Go Scot-Free After Stealing Public Funds’ – EFCC Sends Warning To Public Officials

The Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Ola Olukoyede, has stated that the commission will not tolerate any form of embezzlement by public officials.

Stressing the anti-graft agency’s commitment to upholding the law and fulfilling its responsibilities, Olukoyede, represented by Wilson Uwujaren, the Director of Public Affairs, during the inaugural President Umaru Musa Yar’Adua International Leadership Conference and Awards held in Abuja, urged the younger generation to learn from the exemplary qualities of the late President Yar’Adua, whose legacy speaks volumes.

He said, “If anybody steals public funds, you won’t get away with it. All the crimes we are set out to fight are based on integrity deficit. Integrity deficit means absence of integrity.”

Meanwhile, the EFCC has issued a statement dissociating itself from a false report circulating in the media.

Naija News recalls that the report claims that the EFCC has released a list of 58 ex-governors being investigated for alleged corruption, with a headline: “EFCC Releases Full List of 58 Ex-Governors that Embezzled N2.187 Trillion.”

However, the EFCC has clarified that this report is entirely false and mischievous. No such list has been issued, and no discussions have taken place with any news medium regarding the investigation of ex-governors.

In a statement issued on Sunday by the Commission’s Head of Media and Publicity, Dayo Oyewale, the EFCC urged the public to ignore the report, as it is false and misleading.

The commission has also advised the media to verify facts and crosscheck information with them before publishing reports to avoid spreading inaccurate information.