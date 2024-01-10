Supreme Court Reserves Judgment In PDP, APC’s Appeals Against Otti

The Supreme Court, on Wednesday, reserved judgment in the appeals filed by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and the All Progressives Congress (APC) against the election of Alex Otti as Abia State Governor.

The five-man panel led by John Okoro adjourned the matters for judgments after taking arguments from parties involved in the matter.

The Court of Appeal sitting in Lagos had dismissed the petitions by the Peoples Democratic Party and its candidate, Okey Ahiwe, and Ikechi Emenike of the APC.

The APC and PDP are asking the apex court to nullify the election of Otti of the Labour Party as Abia State Governor.