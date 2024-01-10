Ohanaeze President Denies Holding Private Meeting With Obasanjo

The President General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide, Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu, has clarified that he did not engage in any private discussions with former Nigerian President, Olusegun Obasanjo during the latter’s closed-door meeting with Ohanaeze chieftains in Owerri, the Imo State capital.

Iwuanyanwu made this statement during an interview on Arise Television on Wednesday.

The meeting, which took place at the residence of the President General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide, had sparked curiosity due to its private nature and the status of the attendees.

According to the Secretary-General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Okey Emuchay, the meeting involved discussions on “issues of mutual interest” between the former President and the Ohanaeze chieftains.

Emuchay described the meeting as symbolic and crucial, noting that it led to fruitful deliberations.

However, he refrained from providing specific details about the topics discussed during the visit.

The meeting and Iwuanyanwu’s subsequent clarification indicate the ongoing engagement of prominent leaders in addressing issues concerning the Igbo community and Nigeria at large.

Emuchay said, “Issues of mutual interest were discussed, and the Ohanaeze PG informed Chief Obasanjo that Nigeria should erect monuments in his name for the sacrifices he has made.

“Iwuanyanwu had recalled Obasanjo’s role in ending the civil war with the slogan of no victor no vanquished; repayment of huge external debts and recovery of the economy during his time as President.

“He informed the former President that the Igbo nation will bestow honour on him appropriately.”

Story continues below advertisement

The former President was accompanied by Chief Oyewole Fasawe; while some Igbo leaders and Ohanaeze chieftains who were at the meeting included Emuchay; former Minister for Aviation, Kema Chikwe; Bishop Sunday Onuoha, Fidelis Ozichukwu; and Chief Tony Ukasanya, among others.