Easter Retreat: Ohanaeze Sends Important Message To Members Over Viral Publications

Advertisement

The apex Igbo socio-cultural organization, Ohanaeze Ndigbo, has distanced itself from the scheduled Easter Retreat in Asaba, Delta State.

In a statement issued on Thursday, Ohanaeze denounced the flyers going viral inviting the general public to Asaba for an Igbo Easter Retreat, which is supposed to take place from March 30 to April 2, 2024.

Ohanaeze described the publicity as misleading. According to the National Publicity Secretary of Ohanaeze, Alex Ogbonnia, the organization would have chosen to ignore the foolish “Igbo Easter Retreat” as a clear display of recklessness and insensitivity.

According to him, since remaining silent could be misinterpreted by the naive public as an endorsement of this orchestrated abnormality, “this response becomes absolutely necessary.”

Advertisement

The full statement reads: “Ohanaeze Ndigbo notes with dismay that the mischief makers, impostors, charlatans and media navigators who masquerade on the invaluable footprints of Ohanaeze Ndigbo for narrow, perverse and illicit interests fail to appreciate the profound emotional attachment the Igbo owe to Ohanaeze; and that such a sacred Igbo identity should not be desecrated on the whims, caprices, rascality and exuberances of some social deviants and wary transgressors.

“That Ohanaeze Ndigbo held an Igbo Retreat with the theme Ako bu Ije at the Old Governor’s Lodge, Enugu on Wednesday, March 27, 2024. The Retreat was chaired by Admiral Allison Amaechina Madueke, GCON, the former military administrator of the Old Anambra and Old Imo state and the former Chief of the Naval Staff of the Nigerian Armed Forces.

“The retreat attracted eminent personalities from all walks of life, including the governor of Enugu State, represented by His Excellency Barr. Ifeanyi Ossai, the Deputy Governor of Enugu State. There were paper presentations by reflective scholars such as Professor Okey Ikechukwu, Monsignor Professor Obiora Ike, Prof. Nnenna Oti, Mazi Sam Ohuabunwa, Dr. Domnic Nnaemeka Okechukwu, Dr. Sam Obaji, Dr. Nnaemeka Obiaraeri, among others.

Advertisement

“Sequel to the aforesaid, it is, therefore, insensitive for a genuine Ohanaeze Ndigbo to organise a retreat on Easter Saturday and Monday when the predominant Igbo Christians and elders should be in their various communities and residences for the Easter celebration.

“As a corollary to the above, the mischievous Asaba flyer regrettably carries names of Igbo professors. It will be indeed most inconceivable of a genuine professor or any other person to portray ignorance that the leadership of Ohanaeze Ndigbo which resides in Chief Engr. Dr. Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu as the President General and Ambassador Okey Emuchay, as the Secretary General, amongst others.

“The good people of Delta State and the general public are hereby notified that appropriate security agencies have been duly alerted about the unscrupulous marauders whose sole aim is to upset, disarticulate and torpedo the peace and tranquillity for which Asaba town is known. It is unthinkable that the Commissioner of Police in Delta State will create room for another crisis soon after the bloodbath at the Ughelli axis of the State.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“For the avoidance of doubt, Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide dissociates itself from the hair-brained Easter Retreat at Asaba. We further caution that anybody attending such an event is doing so at his or her own risk.”