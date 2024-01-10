Akwa Ibom: Governor Eno Meets Tinubu On Exportation Of Palm Oil

The governor of Akwa Ibom State, Umo Eno, has solicited the support of President Bola Tinubu for the resuscitation of the 28-year-old moribund oil palm project in the state.

The governor said that with the federal government’s support, revamping the palm oil industry would have a full value chain to the economy as the country would begin to export palm oil.

Following his meeting with President Tinubu at the Presidential Villa in Abuja, the Akwa Ibom State governor spoke with State House correspondents.

He revealed that, in addition to seeking support for the revival of the oil palm project, he also requested the government’s backing for the Ibom Deep Seaport.

The governor elaborated, noting that the seaport boasts the deepest wharf capable of accommodating ships, catering to the business interests of the south-east, south-south, and the entire Niger Delta region.

Governor Eno expressed enthusiasm over the profitability of Ibom Air, highlighting that the earnings are being reinvested in the expansion of facilities at both the taxiway and terminal of the state-owned airport.

Asked specifically about the purpose of his visit to the President, he said: “The purpose of my visit to the President is to wish him a happy new year and also make a request.

“You know, when governors come to see the President, this is the seat of government; you have one or two things to talk about.

“So, wishing the President a Happy New Year was paramount for us, and we pray that God will keep him in good health and continue to give him the strength to carry on his work as the President Commander in Chief of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

“Then, following that, we also have a request. We’ve talked and requested him to support us with our Ibom deep seaport and agricultural programme on the oil palm. Akwa Ibom is an oil palm zone. And we have started the process of revamping the moribund industry that has laid there for 28 years.

“It is being revamped right now. We need the support of the federal government to be able to have a full value chain and then bring people to work and be able to help Nigeria.

“We can even get to exporting palm oil because right now, we’re still importing a lot of it. So that’s why I came, and it was a good visit.”

On the response of the President to his requests, he said, “The President has graciously granted that I bring the memo to the requests and including MRO (maintenance, repair and overhaul).

“Of course, the President is a businessman; he also had to ask, are we making profits running Ibom Air? because the government has no business in business. I told him the government is completely out of the running of Ibom Air.

“Ibom Air is making a profit, and they are ploughing it back for expansion. The airport facility and the second taxiway are on. We have the new terminal, we have the MRO, and he was pleased to hear that.

“We need to partner with the federal government of course, to get work going in the state. Akwa Ibom is part of Nigeria.

“He is the President of Nigeria, he needs to know how one of his component states is doing. I just came for a normal briefing though.”

When questioned about the importance of the Ibom Deep Seaport to Nigeria’s economy, especially given the presence of other operational ports, Governor Eno emphasized the seaport’s distinct advantage.

He said, “Again, Lagos is there. But you also know Lagos is congested. Of course, that is no story. So you need a deep seaport that will take care of the south-east, south-south, if you like, the Niger Delta region.”