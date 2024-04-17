Fubara, Eno, Mohammed Arrive Abuja For PDP Governors’ Meeting

Governors elected on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) are currently at the Abuja Lodge of the Akwa Ibom State Governor, Umo Eno.

Governors Similaye Fubara of Rivers State, Umo Eno of Akwa Ibom, and Bala Mohammed of Bauchi are present at the lodge.

Naija News reports that the meeting is aimed at strategizing and solidifying their stances on key issues affecting the party.

The gathering comes at a critical time, just hours after the party’s National Working Committee (NWC) affirmed its support for the Acting National Chairman, Ambassador Umar Damagum, despite rising demands from some factions within the party for his resignation.

This NWC vote of confidence has set the stage for what is expected to be a series of pivotal discussions during the upcoming caucus and NEC meetings.

The caucus meeting, scheduled to commence at 8:00 PM tonight, will see the party’s top echelons deliberate on various agendas that could shape the direction of the PDP ahead of future electoral contests.

This will be followed by the NEC meeting slated for 2:00 PM on Thursday, where decisions critical to the party’s strategies for upcoming elections are anticipated to be finalized.

Meanwhile, protesters converged on the national headquarters of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Abuja on Wednesday, expressing staunch support for the party’s Acting National Chairman, Umar Damagun, and the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike.

